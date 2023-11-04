State Senate 32 Interview: Dusty Deevers

Expert Connections
By Avery Ikeda, Tarra Bates, Justin Allen Rose and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the election for the vacant position in State Senate for District 32 coming up on Dec. 12, 7News is speaking with the two nominees for the spot.

Dusty Deevers, the Republican nominee for the seat, joined 7News as we asked questions about his campaign, his stances and other aspects of his candidacy.

You can watch the interview above.

