Warm and Dry Trend Continues This Weekend | 11/04 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma and happy Saturday! Patchy fog this morning is possible, especially in western and southwestern Oklahoma. Visibility can be reduced to less than 1-mile in some locations, which can lead to travel issues. Any lingering fog is expected to dissipate just after sunrise this morning. Some patchy clouds may linger with us throughout the day today, but skies should remain mostly clear as we progress throughout the morning and afternoon.

It is officially Bedlam in Oklahoma and a great day for football is in store! If you are heading up to Stillwater today, expect mostly clear skies with temps in the low 60s for your late morning/early afternoon hours. Kickoff is planned for 2:30 PM with temperatures in the upper 60s, reaching the 70s by halftime.

It is that time of the year again for clocks to “Fall Back” an hour. On 2 AM Sunday morning, clocks will fall back 1 hour which will provide an extra hour for sleep! Be sure to change all clocks on any household appliances, and we encourage you to replace air filters, test smoke alarms and replace the batteries, reverse your ceiling fans, and fully stock your medicine cabinet.

Sunday will be a mirror image of Saturdays forecast. A slight increase in temperatures can be expected, but overall partly cloudy skies.

By Monday, temperatures are expected to jump well above average as increasing south winds feed warmer air into the region. Temperatures will likely range from the upper 70s-80s with gusty winds out of the south and overall mostly sunny skies. Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days, but another strong cold front is expected by midweek. The details on this are still a bit fuzzy as it is still multiple days out, but we will keep you informed with any updated information!

As always, have a great weekend! - DS

