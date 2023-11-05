Above Average Temperatures to Finish the Weekend | 11/05 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Sunday morning Texoma! Areas of patchy fog are possible this morning across portions of the region. This can lead to some travel hazards early in the morning, but any residual fog will dissipate shortly after sunrise. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect at this time until 9 AM. Throughout the day, winds will start to shift out of the south which will help warm up those temperatures along with plenty of sunshine. This evening will be mild with clear skies and a low temperature of 53.

Temperatures will continue to increase as we head into the work week. For Monday, expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day. It will be even warmer than this weekend, with a high temperature of 82. Gusty SW winds up to 20 mph will continue to bring in a warmer airmass, increasing temperatures even more for Tuesday. With a forecasted high of 85, Tuesday will be the warmest day. It will also be the day to watch for potential record-breaking temperatures. SW winds will continue to be gusty Tuesday into Wednesday before another strong cold front will push through.

Wednesday will start out very similar to Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 80s and gusty winds out of the SW. However, a cold front is expected to push through in the evening hours, shifting the winds out of the North, and cooling those warmer temperatures back down to more average temps in the 60s. The chance for rain is low, but possible on Thursday. The best chances at this time for rain look to be concentrated south of the Red River at this time, but this will likely change as it is still 5 days out. For now, a 30% chance will be given.

Enjoy your Sunday! - DS

