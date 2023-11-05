Dense fog advisories for tomorrow morning | 11/4 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday! As we head into the evening hours, patchy fog will start to appear towards the western counties of Texoma. Otherwise, it should be a clear and calm night ahead of us. Southwesterly winds will remain calm between 5 to 10 mph. A dense fog advisory has been issued for counties across Texoma, but main in central and western counties. This will last from 4AM until 9AM, and the sunrise should help to clear out the fog. Remember not to use your high beams while driving because it will make it harder to see! Leave enough space between you and the car ahead of you, and make sure to leave a little earlier if you are headed out between those times.

Going into Sunday night, winds will start to pick up and we could see some gusts in the lower 30s. This will last into Monday morning with gusts starting to calm down by sunrise. Monday will have mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 80s across Texoma and eventually reaching a low of 55. Those gusty winds will return, and might even be stronger. Places south of the Red River could see gusts close to 40mph. This would be a good day to take those trash cans in the house.

Tuesday’s temperature will be even higher, and we may even break some record highs. These warmer temperatures won’t last long as a cold front will move through Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Highs will drop into the mid 60s putting us around average for this time of year. Those 60s will stick with us through the back half of the week and into the weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.