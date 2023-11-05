National Civics Bee coming to Lawton area, state

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This year will be the first time Oklahoma middle schoolers will be able to participate in the National Civics Bee, and guess what? The Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has already signed on as a partner.

Think of the National Spelling Bee, but for civics. Questions could range from how governments collect sales tax, to how many Supreme Court Justices there are. If that sounds hard, know that the questions aren’t just limited to contestants.

“During the competitions, there will also be questions for the audiences. So parents, if you have a student participating, study up -- you’re gonna probably be asked some questions about civics,” said Zach Thomas, the director of community engagement at the State Chamber of Oklahoma.

The audience isn’t exempt from questions because the idea behind the National Civics Bee is involvement.

“A good, healthy, strong community has citizens who are involved,” Thomas said. “We want people to learn more about civics, because we’ve noticed there’s been a decline in knowledge, and we want to reverse that trend.”

There’s motivation to get involved in the form of cash prizes at every level of the competition. Businesses are encouraged to spread the word and sponsor additional prizes, especially at the local level. The State Chamber is hoping for around a hundred students to enter for each community, which is where the Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce comes in. Not only does it help find judges and a venue, it will try and get more kids involved in the process.

Thomas encouraged kids to reach out to teachers and local leaders for information on civics, or look online for resources.

Middle schoolers can enter by submitting an essay at the National Civics Bee website when the portal opens on November 13. Winners will be chosen on January 8, and head on to the state competition in Oklahoma City in mid-spring. From there, one champion will represent Oklahoma at the national competition in Washington, D.C.

