AMBUCS hosts 67th annual Pancake Day, today, Nov. 6

For those of you looking for something to eat as you're heading off to work or school, you might want to stop by the Great Plains Coliseum.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For those of you looking for something to eat as you’re heading off to work or school, you might want to stop by the Great Plains Coliseum. AMBUCS is hosting their 67th annual pancake day.

There will be all you can eat pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex.

Entry is $12 at the door. Kids four-years-old and younger get in free.

The proceeds will go towards providing scholarships for therapists, Amtrykes, and accessibility ramps.

