Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Bishop Public Schools students get hands-on-experience at Cameron’s VetFest

Third and Fourth graders from Bishop Public Schools were on hand for Cameron’s VetFest and were sorted into groups to visit various learning centers.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Third and Fourth graders from Bishop Public Schools were on hand for Cameron’s VetFest and were sorted into groups to visit various learning centers.

The kids got a chance to chat with JROTC members from MacArthur High School and participate in activities like driving remote controlled robots.

Tierra Martin, Bishop Public School Educator, said kids having hands-on learning experiences such as this event will last them a lifetime.

“It’s important for them to have hands-on learning to be able to see it,” Martin said. “Things that they read in their textbooks are here in life right in front of them, so to be able to have it in front of them is a learning experience they won’t ever forget. The opportunities they saw today can be once in a lifetime to be able to sit there and be that close to the firing of the cannons, they’ll definitely remember it.”

VetFest continues through tomorrow, Nov. 7, at Cameron University.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two passengers were treated at the hospital and released, according to OHP.
24-year-old killed in Lawton crash
Deevers joined 7News to discuss his nomination for State Senate 32.
State Senate 32 Interview: Dusty Deevers
Middle schoolers could win cash by knowing how governments collect sales tax, how many Supreme...
National Civics Bee coming to Lawton area, state
Duncan family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy
Duncan family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy
Lawton pair charged with murder of Comanche Nation woman found at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library to host legal aid and resume classes
Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library to host legal aid and resume classes
Near record-setting November heat is expected for both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas...
Near record heat tomorrow, cold front arrives Wednesday | 11/6PM
I want to take time to highlight people, groups, or organizations who are going above and...
Haley’s Heroes: Duncan Blessing Boxes distributes over 100 ‘Baskets of Blessings’ for holidays