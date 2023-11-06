Bishop Public Schools students get hands-on-experience at Cameron’s VetFest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Third and Fourth graders from Bishop Public Schools were on hand for Cameron’s VetFest and were sorted into groups to visit various learning centers.

The kids got a chance to chat with JROTC members from MacArthur High School and participate in activities like driving remote controlled robots.

Tierra Martin, Bishop Public School Educator, said kids having hands-on learning experiences such as this event will last them a lifetime.

“It’s important for them to have hands-on learning to be able to see it,” Martin said. “Things that they read in their textbooks are here in life right in front of them, so to be able to have it in front of them is a learning experience they won’t ever forget. The opportunities they saw today can be once in a lifetime to be able to sit there and be that close to the firing of the cannons, they’ll definitely remember it.”

VetFest continues through tomorrow, Nov. 7, at Cameron University.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.