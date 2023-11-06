Expert Connections
Cameron University’s Vetfest kicked off with cannon fire

Cameron University’s VetFest kicked off this morning, Nov. 6, with cannons firing promptly at 10:15 a.m.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s VetFest kicked off this morning, Nov. 6, with cannons firing promptly at 10:15 a.m.

John Nash, Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs for Oklahoma, was on hand to discuss current events. Later in the afternoon, attendees were introduced to job marketability on a local level, along with managing personal finances in the two-day-long event.

Lt. Col. Brain Hayes, Professor of Military Science at Cameron University, said that this sort of event will help soldiers understand what benefits are there for them.

“When soldiers either separate from the military or retire in 20 years they really don’t even know all the benefits that are available for them,” Lt. Col. Brain Hayes said. “So it’s something like this that it’s something that anyone in the community can attend and it’s just going to be a one stop shop really for anything veterans need in this community.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, VetFest will continue with presentations covering various lectures about Fort Sill. Presenters will also cover various other vital topics to veterans in the community.

For more information about VetFest and its schedule at Cameron, visit here.

