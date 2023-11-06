Expert Connections
Community Conversations: Coats for Kids drive underway in Lawton

Reedy Daly with Real Estate Experts joined 7News to discuss the event.
By Billie Hill, Destany Fuller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s been getting colder off and on, and as winter approaches, kids in the area are in need of clothing to keep them warm.

The partnership is between the Lawton Board of Realtors, Real Estate Experts and the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.

Reedy Daly with Real Estate Experts joined 7News to discuss the event such as the significance, where people can donate, what people can donate, an update as well as other information.

For monetary donations, you can call Darlene Anderson at (580) 248-2600 or you can send the money through PayPal to @coatsforkidslawton.

You can drop off donations at 22 SW D Ave, Ste 1 in Lawton.

For more information, you can watch the video above.

