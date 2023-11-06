Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library to host legal aid and resume classes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tanya Organ from Lawton Public Library joined 7News anchor Destany Fuller for this edition of Community Conversations to discuss an array of events coming to the library in November.

Amongst the vast array of events, two are coming up sooner rather than later.

The Lawton Public Library has a legal aid class coming up on Nov. 9 and will have a presentation on landlord and tenant laws. A resume class will also be held at the library on Nov. 13, where attendees will receive tips on creating resumes as well as searching for a job.

