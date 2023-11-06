Expert Connections
Haley’s Heroes: Duncan Blessing Boxes distributes over 100 ‘Baskets of Blessings’ for holidays

Duncan Blessing Boxes distributed 116 Baskets of Blessings for the holidays this year.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Blessing Boxes distributed 116 Baskets of Blessings for the holidays this year.

It’s the fourth year the group will serve the community. The baskets were distributed Sunday at Weaver Clinics in Duncan.

Volunteers were busy preparing and shopping to pack the baskets and they were able to supply even more baskets this year than last year’s 104.

116 baskets, 150 Bibles, 80 children’s Bibles, 76 turkeys and the gift of goodwill to the community united them all in the distribution of Duncan Blessing Boxes.

To learn more about them or to donate for next year’s baskets, you can click here.

