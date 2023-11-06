Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers

Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.(Kraft Heinz/Business Wire)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is rolling out a new condiment that combines two hamburger staples: pickles and ketchup.

Heinz says its Pickle Ketchup has the “tangy and savory” flavor of pickles with the “unmistakable taste” of its rich tomato ketchup.

Apparently, the appeal for pickles is at a high. Heinz says 73% of Americans enjoy the taste of pickles.

The new ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two passengers were treated at the hospital and released, according to OHP.
24-year-old killed in Lawton crash
Deevers joined 7News to discuss his nomination for State Senate 32.
State Senate 32 Interview: Dusty Deevers
Middle schoolers could win cash by knowing how governments collect sales tax, how many Supreme...
National Civics Bee coming to Lawton area, state
Duncan family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy
Duncan family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy
Lawton pair charged with murder of Comanche Nation woman found at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Trump takes the stand in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years...
Shopper finds human skull in Halloween section of thrift store
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application
Cody Dorman waits in the winner's circle after Junior Alvarado rode Cody's Wish to win the...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died