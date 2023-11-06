Hot and dry start to the week across Texoma | 11/6 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will have nice conditions with temperatures sitting in the 50s across the area. There should be lots of sunshine after sunrise (which is now an hour earlier at 6:58 a.m.), and this sunshine will last all day long. Afternoon high temperatures today will reach the low 80s, which is about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be an even hotter day with afternoon highs forecasted in the upper 80s to low 90s. If you are wondering if this is unseasonably warm for Texoma in November, you would be correct. The record high temperature for November 7th (tomorrow) is 86 degrees in Lawton and 88 degrees in Wichita Falls. At the moment, we are forecasting to break both of these daily record temperatures. Not only are we forecasting to break a daily record in both of these cities, but we may even break the monthly records of 89 degrees in Lawton and 90 degrees in Wichita Falls. We will keep a close eye on both of these records and keep you posted if we break any records.

Wednesday will be the last day of above average temperatures with afternoon highs reaching the low 80s. A cold front will move into the area late Wednesday night, and this will bring a significantly cooler air mass into the Texoma region. We expect temperatures to drop by 20 degrees on Thursday with afternoon highs only forecast to reach the low 60s. Our best chance for rain this week will be directly behind the cold front on Thursday with widespread rain possible. This rain will most likely start isolated in the morning hours, and become a steady rain in the afternoon and evening. Lightning and thunder may be possible, but severe weather appears unlikely.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with no rain in the forecast. Winds will continue to stay out of the north, which will continue to bring cool air into the region.

Have a great week!

