Near record breaking temperatures for the first part of the week | 11/5 PM

Near record breaking temperatures for the first part of the week

Near record breaking temperatures for the first part of the week
By Lauren Brand
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Heading into tonight we will have clear and calm conditions with winds coming out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. There could be a few gusts in the mid 20s so it will be good to keep those trashcans inside just in case. As we head into Monday, we will be met with temperatures in the mid 80s. These temperatures are above average for this time of year and could even break some records this late into the year. The average high for this time of year is 68 degrees.

Tuesday is when we have the greatest potential to break these records, and we should see a high of 87 degrees for Lawton, and 89 for Wichita Falls. These temperatures won’t stick around forever because a cold front will make its way into the area late Wednesday. This cold front will bring down those highs and for the rest of the week we should see highs in the mid 60s. We have a chance of rain on Thursday, but it shouldn’t be a washout. We have a 40% chance of rain for the area currently. There doesn’t look to be any change in the weather pattern after that for a few days.

Hope everyone has a great week!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

