Near record heat tomorrow, cold front arrives Wednesday | 11/6PM

Near record-setting November heat is expected for both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas tomorrow(KSWO)
By Lexie Walker
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Clear skies and light winds overnight with quiet weather conditions. By daybreak tomorrow, temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

Near record-setting November heat is expected for both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. High temperatures by the afternoon will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. Let’s break this down a bit more-- Lawton’s old record is 86° (set back in 2005), I’m forecasting a high of 87 degrees. Wichita Falls’ old record is 88° (set back in 1934), I’m forecasting a high of 90 degrees. Skies all day long will be sunny with light south winds. Relative humidity will be low which is going to contribute to near-critical fire danger concerns for far western counties. On the bright side, wind gusts won’t be too high which should limit some of the fire danger concerns.

Wednesday will be a warm day but records will likely not be broken. Lawton’s old record is 88° (set back in 1980), I’m forecasting a high of 83 degrees. Wichita Falls’ old record is 88° (set back in 1980), I’m forecasting a high of 84 degrees. All other locations will warm into the low 80s east to upper 80s west. Look for a mix of sun and clouds. This warm weather won’t last forever as a cold front will move in during the afternoon/evening on Wednesday, hence why we’ll see south to north winds at 10 to 20mph.

Winds gusts overnight Wednesday into Thursday will reach up to 35mph. North winds continue on Thursday at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts will die down to the upper 20s during the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be much cooler on Thursday. We’ll see morning temperatures in the upper 40s and will likely warm into the upper 50s by the afternoon. There’s a potential that some will see rain but the exact coverage isn’t completely clear just yet. Those who do see precipitation, it will fall as rain and the threat for severe weather is not expected.

Rain appears to move out by daybreak Friday with temperatures leveling out in the low to mid 60s from Friday to next Monday. No rain is expected during that time and skies most days will be filled with sunshine with a few passing clouds.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

