OKC Thunder celebrate Native American Heritage Month

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City Thunder will be Celebrating Native American Heritage Month throughout November to honor the Native American communities of Oklahoma.

Tonight, Nov. 6, the Thunder will be hosting “Native American Heritage Celebration Night.”

The celebration will include performances from several tribes and the national anthem will be sung by “Ava Rose Johnson,” who is the youngest person to win a Native American Music Award.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.