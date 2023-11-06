Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

OKC Thunder celebrate Native American Heritage Month

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be Celebrating Native American Heritage Month throughout November to honor the Native American communities of Oklahoma.
By Justin Allen Rose and Laine Baldwin
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City Thunder will be Celebrating Native American Heritage Month throughout November to honor the Native American communities of Oklahoma.

Tonight, Nov. 6, the Thunder will be hosting “Native American Heritage Celebration Night.”

The celebration will include performances from several tribes and the national anthem will be sung by “Ava Rose Johnson,” who is the youngest person to win a Native American Music Award.

Two passengers were treated at the hospital and released, according to OHP.
