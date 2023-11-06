Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights

STEPHENS Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man who sat through multiple green traffic lights last week is now facing multiple charges, after officers allegedly found multiple dangerous substances in his truck.

Scotty Melton’s charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, and transporting an open container.

According to Court Documents, police saw Melton remain stationary in his truck despite the light turning green multiple times.

A traffic stop was initiated, where officers allegedly found Melton’s foot on the brake with the truck still in drive.

According to court documents, Melton was able to pass a Field Sobriety Test, but officers allegedly found several small plastic baggies with marijuana and methamphetamine and a bottle of vodka by the driver’s seat.

If convicted, Melton faces nearly a decade in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.