Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: FFA Thanksgiving Baskets

For this edition of Community Conversations, we welcomed a future farmer here to discuss a special annual tradition just in time for Thanksgiving.
By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Tarra Bates
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For this edition of Community Conversations, we welcomed a future farmer here to discuss a special annual tradition just in time for Thanksgiving.

That future farmer is Cora Sullivan, Lawton’s Future Farmers of America President.

One thing Sullivan and 7News anchor Tarra Bates discussed during this conversation is the FFA Thanksgiving Baskets.

These baskets contain several canned goods, a $25 gift card, and other stuff one might find on a Thanksgiving dinner table. The baskets are for students who are not fortunate enough to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

To learn more about the Thanksgiving Baskets and what else FFA is doing this time of the year, watch the interview above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers
Near record-setting November heat is expected for both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas...
Near record heat tomorrow, cold front arrives Wednesday | 11/6PM
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
Two passengers were treated at the hospital and released, according to OHP.
24-year-old killed in Lawton crash
Cooper and Pennington await sentencing after 2022 crimes.
Victims speak out after sentencing in 2022 Walters child sex crime charges

Latest News

Medwatch: meet general surgeon Dr. Kathryn Jones
Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library to host legal aid and resume classes
Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library to host legal aid and resume classes
I want to take time to highlight people, groups, or organizations who are going above and...
Haley’s Heroes: Duncan Blessing Boxes distributes over 100 ‘Baskets of Blessings’ for holidays
Coats for Kids drive underway in Lawton
Community Conversations: Coats for Kids drive underway in Lawton