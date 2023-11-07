Community Conversations: FFA Thanksgiving Baskets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For this edition of Community Conversations, we welcomed a future farmer here to discuss a special annual tradition just in time for Thanksgiving.

That future farmer is Cora Sullivan, Lawton’s Future Farmers of America President.

One thing Sullivan and 7News anchor Tarra Bates discussed during this conversation is the FFA Thanksgiving Baskets.

These baskets contain several canned goods, a $25 gift card, and other stuff one might find on a Thanksgiving dinner table. The baskets are for students who are not fortunate enough to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

To learn more about the Thanksgiving Baskets and what else FFA is doing this time of the year, watch the interview above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.