Community Conversations: ‘Steps Under Stars and Stripes’ 24-hour flag walk to honor veterans

Walking is good for all of us but 7News learned about a walk that isn’t just a stroll in the park.
By Billie Hill, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walking is good for all of us but 7News learned about a walk that isn’t just a stroll in the park.

It’s a 24-hour flag walk to show love, appreciation, and respect to all veterans on Veterans Day. With us is Joycelyn Wood, the organizer of STEPS UNDER STARS AND STRIPES! Welcome Joycelyn, thank you for being with us today.

Joycelyn Wood, the organizer of the event joined 7News to discuss the events and details such as what the event is, how many are participating, and how the event works.

The event will be taking place at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center beginning Nov. 10 and going through Nov. 11.

For more information, you can watch the interview above and click here.

