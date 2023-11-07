A deep dive into FISTA: Companies signed on so far

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - FISTA held a forum Wednesday where businesses signed with the innovation park were demonstrating their latest projects.

According to Dr. Krista Ratliff, the CEO of FISTA, phase one is completely full, and as they move on to construction of phase two, over 10 companies have signed on.

One of those companies is Torch Technologies, and according to their Senior Vice President David Cook it is a 100% employee owned business that provides fully integrated digital services mostly to government labs.

Cook said besides being so close to Fort Sill, what drew him to sign with FISTA was the collaborative space.

“This is the only place I’ve seen where were bringing all that in from a missile, science, and technology perspective and it’s making a huge difference,” said Cook.

He added being prior service himself, soldier input is of the utmost importance when developing new technology.

“They’re better equipped and able to do it more so than engineers, and other states, etc. because they provide a unique perspective. Perspective we don’t get,” said Cook. “It’s one thing to say, ‘how does it work,’ from an engineering perspective. It’s another thing to say how can we make it work better and what does it need to do to work more effectively against tomorrow’s threats.”

Another company signed on with FISTA is Berry Aviation, whose Business Development Director, Thomas Miller, said the decision was simple. In agreement with Cook, he said it’s about being directly involved with the warfighter.

“We want to be right in the center of that, in that effort. Coordinate with the main folks that have that mission for the army,” said Miller. “Berry is definitely in the right spot to be able to do that.”

Miller is a retired Command Sergeant Major from Fort Sill and said not only do they want to support the military, but help grow the Lawton community as well.

“Community includes the stem efforts and other things they got going on in the Military. As the Mayor was stating earlier, there’s a reason it’s called Lawton-Fort Sill,” Miller said.

“When we go into an area we stay. We’re 100% employee owned. We go and we make investments, we’re investing ahead of need because we think we can grow in this community,” Cook added.

According to Dr. Ratliff, FISTA has brought in over fifty jobs averaging a $100,000 salary.

