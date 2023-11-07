Expert Connections
Duncan man arrested on alleged lewd molestation

Berry is facing decades in prison on sex crime charges
Berry is facing decades in prison on sex crime charges
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man is facing decades in prison on sex crime charges.

61-year-old Timothy Berry faces felony charges of lewd molestation and indecent exposure.

Court documents allege that in late October, Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies were made aware of an alleged incident between Berry and a 13-year-old, in which he allegedly exposed himself, and propositioned the minor.

Court documents go on to state that when Berry was interviewed by investigators, he admitted to exposing himself on several occasions, and mentioned that it was a possibility that he propositioned the victim for money.

He faces 30 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

