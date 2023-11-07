Fort Sill’s Garrison Commander hosts this month’s SillFACTS

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Nov. 7, Fort Sill command met to discuss important happenings on post for the month.

SillFACTS is a family and community team session happening once a month hosted by the Garrison Commander.

Items on the agenda ranged from winter weather, adopt a soldier, and food vouchers to Chamber of Commerce activities and the Army Family Action Plan in Fort Sill’s monthly community activities updates.

FIRES Chief of Staff, Col. Mark Barefield, said these meetings are important for Soldiers to learn about what it means to be a part of the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

“As we talk about team Lawton-Fort Sill and all that it is to be a part of this community, it’s important that not only family and soldiers understand the opportunities on the installation, but those that are available to them in Lawton,” Col. Mark Barefield said. “The agencies and community outreach that’s out there. it’s a great opportunity to learn what it’s like to be a part of team Lawton-Fort Sill and what it is to be here and serve in this area.”

For more information about what was covered in this month’s SillFACTS, visit here.

