Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill’s Garrison Commander hosts this month’s SillFACTS

Fort Sill command met to discuss important happenings on post for the month.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Nov. 7, Fort Sill command met to discuss important happenings on post for the month.

SillFACTS is a family and community team session happening once a month hosted by the Garrison Commander.

Items on the agenda ranged from winter weather, adopt a soldier, and food vouchers to Chamber of Commerce activities and the Army Family Action Plan in Fort Sill’s monthly community activities updates.

FIRES Chief of Staff, Col. Mark Barefield, said these meetings are important for Soldiers to learn about what it means to be a part of the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

“As we talk about team Lawton-Fort Sill and all that it is to be a part of this community, it’s important that not only family and soldiers understand the opportunities on the installation, but those that are available to them in Lawton,” Col. Mark Barefield said. “The agencies and community outreach that’s out there. it’s a great opportunity to learn what it’s like to be a part of team Lawton-Fort Sill and what it is to be here and serve in this area.”

For more information about what was covered in this month’s SillFACTS, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers
Near record-setting November heat is expected for both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas...
Near record heat tomorrow, cold front arrives Wednesday | 11/6PM
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
Two passengers were treated at the hospital and released, according to OHP.
24-year-old killed in Lawton crash
Cooper and Pennington await sentencing after 2022 crimes.
Victims speak out after sentencing in 2022 Walters child sex crime charges

Latest News

Community Conversations: FFA Thanksgiving Baskets
Community Conversations: FFA Thanksgiving Baskets
Temperatures tomorrow will be about 20 degrees above average for early November standards
Nearing record highs again tomorrow | 11/7PM
Berry is facing decades in prison on sex crime charges
Duncan man arrested on alleged lewd molestation
Parks Jones Realtors say prices are falling for homes currently for sale.
Parks Jones Realty: Lawton housing prices continue to fall