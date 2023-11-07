Lawton City Council Live Blog, Nov. 7, 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This is the live blog for the Nov. 7, 2023 Lawton City Council Meeting. This article will be updated about every 10 to twenty minutes.

All city council members were present at the start of the meeting.

The meeting officially started around 2:40 p.m.

You can find a pdf of the Council’s full agenda here.

After proclamations, the city asked if any audience members wanted to participate, but nobody came forward.

The consent agenda was then brought forward. The City Council passed the consent agenda 7-0, Council member Johnson was not present during the vote.

One of the more interesting items on the consent agenda was number 2 and number 8.

2. Consider approving an Agreement between the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) and the City of Lawton, subject to approval by the LEDC, to fund activities designed to encourage, promote and foster economic/industrial development in the City of Lawton, and authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to execute the Agreement.

8. Consider and take action in approving the plans, specifications and authorize advertisement for the Industrial Water Main Extension Phase 1 Project PU2306 to extend the water line in the industrial park area to make way for the development of the new refinery for Westwin Elements, Inc.

(3:00 p.m.) The Business agenda was then started.

Item 12 was first discussed.

12. Hold a public hearing and adopt a resolution declaring the structures located at, 505 SW H Avenue, 507 SW H Avenue, 622 SW H Avenue, 626 SW H Avenue, 709 SW Summit Avenue, 711 SW Summit Avenue, 909 SW H Avenue, 922 SW 6th Street, 1006 SW 6th Street, 1008 SW 6th Street, 1205 SW Georgia Avenue, 1405 NW Lawton Avenue, 1416 NW Dearborn Avenue, to be dilapidated pursuant to Section 6-5-1 Lawton City Code, ordering the owner to abate the nuisance, authorizing summary abatement, and authorizing the City Attorney to commence legal action in District Court to abate the nuisance.

The council discussed each house one by one. Up until the property of 1006 SW 6th Street, the council voted unanimously to consider the properties to be dilapidated.

One individual did come up to speak on the 1006 SW 6th Street property on the behalf of another individual. The person is seemingly wanting to improve the property.

This individual seems to have come into ownership of the property just today. The acting city attorney said it is up to a vote by council, however, legal wise the city can declare the property to be dilapidated.

The council voted unanimously to move discussion of this property to Dec. 5, 2023.

The rest of the properties were unanimously declared to be dilapidated.

The council then took up item 13.

(3:30 p.m.) 13. Receive a report from EST on the status of bids for the “10 Wins for the Citizens, On Target On Time” project and take action as deemed necessary

The city received four bids so far for this project. A motion was made to bring discussion of this topic to Council and to award a bid at the next council meeting.

The motion was passed 8-0.

