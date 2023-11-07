Mattel unveils new Barbie doll representing Cherokee Nation’s first female Principal Chief

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Barbie is recognizing Native American Heritage Month with a brand new addition to their Inspiring Women series.

Mattel unveiled the doll representing the Cherokee Nation’s first female Principal Chief, Wilma Mankiller, who took the role and empowered indigenous communities.

In her 10-year tenure as Principal Chief, Mankiller reworked the Cherokee Nation’s government structure, and advocated for health care and housing services. And in 1998, Mankiller earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Her Barbie doll wears a turquoise dress with ribbon striping that represents the four cardinal directions, and takes inspiration from a photograph taken by her husband in 2005.

The doll is available starting today, Nov. 7, at retailers like Target and Walmart for about $35.

