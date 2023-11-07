Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Medwatch: What is a nurse practitioner?

Medwatch: What is a nurse practioner?
By Alexis Young
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A nurse Practitioner is an advanced practice registered nurse who offers a wide range of acute, primary, and specialty care services, either alone or alongside a doctor. nurse practitioners can also serve as either a primary or specialty care provider.

As primary care physicians continue to leave the profession faster than they can be replaced, especially in rural areas, nurse practitioners can bridge the gap by serving as primary care providers. They’re also vital to care in specialized medicine, which has its own physician shortages.

“The health model is shifting. I would say fewer and fewer people are going to become doctors because of the expense, and more and more people are needing health care. So I believe nurse practitioners will bridge the gap because essentially, we can bridge the gap that doctors need filled in,” said nurse practitioner, Dylan Winters

some of the myths of their profession includes a rumor that they don’t have doctorates, but in fact, most of them do!

All nurse practitioners complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and a Master of Science in Nursing or Doctor of Nursing Practice.

“So, in the state of Oklahoma we function independently. we’re licensed independently. we do need to have an overseer for our prescription authority, and that is helpful because we have such a high demand for access to care.” said nurse practitioner, Jaymi Smith

nurse practitioners can prescribe medicine, but not for things such as opioids.

Another myth is that they don’t do actual procedures, when in fact they can do things like intubation, debriding wounds, and putting casts on injuries. They work as part of a health care team to develop a treatment plan and follow-up care.

they can even order diagnostic and laboratory tests to help diagnose diseases.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near record-setting November heat is expected for both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas...
Near record heat tomorrow, cold front arrives Wednesday | 11/6PM
Two passengers were treated at the hospital and released, according to OHP.
24-year-old killed in Lawton crash
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers
Cooper and Pennington await sentencing after 2022 crimes.
Victims speak out after sentencing in 2022 Walters child sex crime charges

Latest News

Medwatch: meet general surgeon Dr. Katheryn Jones
Medwatch: Phone use may impact sperm count
Duncan Regional Hospital held an event today celebrating the launch of the "Team Birth Era" in...
DRH Birth Center enters “TeamBirth Era” with celebration Wednesday
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is currently underway.
Medicare Annual Enrollment Period underway