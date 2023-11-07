Medwatch: What is a nurse practitioner?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A nurse Practitioner is an advanced practice registered nurse who offers a wide range of acute, primary, and specialty care services, either alone or alongside a doctor. nurse practitioners can also serve as either a primary or specialty care provider.

As primary care physicians continue to leave the profession faster than they can be replaced, especially in rural areas, nurse practitioners can bridge the gap by serving as primary care providers. They’re also vital to care in specialized medicine, which has its own physician shortages.

“The health model is shifting. I would say fewer and fewer people are going to become doctors because of the expense, and more and more people are needing health care. So I believe nurse practitioners will bridge the gap because essentially, we can bridge the gap that doctors need filled in,” said nurse practitioner, Dylan Winters

some of the myths of their profession includes a rumor that they don’t have doctorates, but in fact, most of them do!

All nurse practitioners complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and a Master of Science in Nursing or Doctor of Nursing Practice.

“So, in the state of Oklahoma we function independently. we’re licensed independently. we do need to have an overseer for our prescription authority, and that is helpful because we have such a high demand for access to care.” said nurse practitioner, Jaymi Smith

nurse practitioners can prescribe medicine, but not for things such as opioids.

Another myth is that they don’t do actual procedures, when in fact they can do things like intubation, debriding wounds, and putting casts on injuries. They work as part of a health care team to develop a treatment plan and follow-up care.

they can even order diagnostic and laboratory tests to help diagnose diseases.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.