Pet of The Week

Monday with the Mayor: Altus Mayor Garrison talks ongoing projects, upcoming election

On this week’s edition on Monday with the Mayor, 7News spoke with Altus mayor Robert Garrison.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this week's edition on Monday with the Mayor, 7News spoke with Altus mayor Robert Garrison.

Garrison discusses ongoing projects such as the swimming pool, the upcoming balloon festival, a potential auction, upcoming election and the new Chick-Fil-A.

You learn more by watching the interview above!

