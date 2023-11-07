Monday with the Mayor: Altus Mayor Garrison talks ongoing projects, upcoming election
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this week’s edition on Monday with the Mayor, 7News spoke with Altus mayor Robert Garrison.
Garrison discusses ongoing projects such as the swimming pool, the upcoming balloon festival, a potential auction, upcoming election and the new Chick-Fil-A.
