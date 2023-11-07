Nearing record highs again tomorrow | 11/7PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Clear and calm conditions tonight with very mild temperatures, too! The average morning low is currently 41 degrees but by daybreak tomorrow, many will only fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies on Wednesday will stay mostly sunny with high temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and low 90s. This is about 20 degrees above average of where we should be for early November standards! Yesterday data was suggesting Wednesday was not going to break records but it’s a possibility that Lawton could tie the record where Wichita Falls could break the old record. Lawton’s old record is 88° (set back in 1980), I’m forecasting a high of 88 degrees. Wichita Falls’ old record is 88° (set back in 1980), I’m forecasting a high of 89 degrees.

A cold front will start to move in between 3 and 7PM. With the arrival mostly after peak-daytime heating, I have a good feeling that records will be broken. Once that cold front moves in south winds will shift to the north at 10 to 20mph. Wind gusts overnight Wednesday into Thursday will reach the upper 30s. Cloud cover will slightly build overnight too with temperatures to start Thursday morning in the upper 40s.

There won’t be much warming by the afternoon as temperatures are only looking to warm into the mid 50s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in mid 20s. Skies will remain cloudy all day long and rain chances increase throughout the day as well. Rain looks to start around 7AM Thursday but will exit all counties by 7AM Friday. Rainfall amounts look to range from a quarter to half an inch.

Cloud cover sticks around Friday with skies remaining mostly cloudy. The day will start in the upper 30s but will warm into the low 60s during the afternoon. Light north to south winds.

The weekend will stay rain free with more sunshine. Temperatures for Saturday will warm into the low 60s and the mid 60s for Sunday. Winds both days will be light at 5 to 15mph.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

