Parks Jones Realty: Lawton housing prices continue to fall

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors say prices are falling for homes currently for sale.

They say there are 348 homes actively for sale right now in Lawton, with an average asking price of nearly $204,300, which is almost $15,000 less than this time last month, and more than $10,000 less than last week.

While these prices are looking relatively better, they’re still more than $20,000 more expensive when compared with the yearly average of $183,000.

Citing a survey by Bankrate, Parks Jones says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell by .06% this week when compared to last meaning there’s still hope for potential home buyers.

