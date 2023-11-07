Expert Connections
Record heat in Texoma this afternoon | 11/7 AM

Another day of near record-breaking temperatures.
By Alex Searl
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will be comfortable with morning temperatures in the 50s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Texoma is in store for another hot day with record heat being forecasted this afternoon. We have Lawton forecasted to reach an afternoon high of 87 degrees. The record high for November 7th is 86 degrees. Across the area, everyone can expect temperatures to be in the upper 80s (and a few isolated areas may even reach the low 90s).

Tomorrow will be another nice day with afternoon highs expected to reach the mid-80s. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds during the day, which may hinder the surface warming to record breaking numbers. A cold front will move into the area later in the day tomorrow, and this front will bring a much cooler air mass into the region.

The cooldown will kick in on Thursday with morning temperatures in the upper 40s, and afternoon highs will only reach the mid-50s. The front will also bring rain on Thursday, but the coverage of this rainfall is still uncertain. Areas southeast of the I-44 corridor will be most likely to see heavier rainfall, but I do expect most of Texoma to get at least some light showers. This rain will begin Thursday morning and will carry into Friday morning. No severe weather is expected, but there may be some lightning and thunder.

A 20 percent chance for rain will be present during the day on Friday, but generally, conditions will be dry across the area. Temperatures will jump back into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds during the day. This weather pattern will carry into the weekend with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!

