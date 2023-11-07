Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Three inmates are facing more than another two decades in prison for a wild incident that happened in October at the Stephens County Jail.

Inmates Norman Coplen, Adrian Vargas and Preston Cowns each face charges of obstructing officers and possessing contraband while Cowns faces an additional count of assault on a police officer.

Court documents state the jail requested Duncan police for help, getting the three inmates locked down in their cell after they were allegedly intoxicated on homemade alcohol.

When officers approached the inmates, court documents allege Cowns rushed out of his cell and punched a sheriff’s deputy.

During a struggle with officers, court documents state one of the deputies was mistakenly struck by a Taser probe.

Vargas and Coplen face up to 21 years of additional jail time, while Cowns faces up to 26.

