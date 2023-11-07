Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers

The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Three inmates are facing more than another two decades in prison for a wild incident that happened in October at the Stephens County Jail.

Inmates Norman Coplen, Adrian Vargas and Preston Cowns each face charges of obstructing officers and possessing contraband while Cowns faces an additional count of assault on a police officer.

Court documents state the jail requested Duncan police for help, getting the three inmates locked down in their cell after they were allegedly intoxicated on homemade alcohol.

When officers approached the inmates, court documents allege Cowns rushed out of his cell and punched a sheriff’s deputy.

During a struggle with officers, court documents state one of the deputies was mistakenly struck by a Taser probe.

Vargas and Coplen face up to 21 years of additional jail time, while Cowns faces up to 26.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two passengers were treated at the hospital and released, according to OHP.
24-year-old killed in Lawton crash
Deevers joined 7News to discuss his nomination for State Senate 32.
State Senate 32 Interview: Dusty Deevers
Middle schoolers could win cash by knowing how governments collect sales tax, how many Supreme...
National Civics Bee coming to Lawton area, state
Duncan family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy
Duncan family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy
Lawton pair charged with murder of Comanche Nation woman found at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

7News spoke with Altus mayor Robert Garrison
Monday with the Mayor: Altus Mayor Garrison talks ongoing projects, upcoming election
Cooper and Pennington await sentencing after 2022 crimes.
Victims speak out after sentencing in 2022 Walters child sex crime charges
Holidays are a time to spend with your family, however, many basic trainees on Fort Sill will...
Fort Sill ‘Adopt-a-Soldier’ program hopes to give trainees Christmas away from home
The election will take place on Tuesday, November 14th.
Ward 7 run-off candidates gear up for upcoming election