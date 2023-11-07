Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Victims speak out after sentencing in 2022 Walters child sex crime charges

Two victims are coming forward to talk about their experiences after a Walters couple was sentenced Monday in a Cotton County Courtroom.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Two victims are coming forward to talk about their experiences after a Walters couple was sentenced Monday in a Cotton County Courtroom on multiple child sex crimes.

Rebekah Cooper pled guilty to felony enabling child sexual abuse, possessing child pornography and falsely performing a notarial act.

While her husband, James Pennington, also pled guilty to possessing child pornography, rape, sexual battery and more.

In light of the sentencing, the family of the victims reached out to 7News to share their side of the story and how they feel now that justice has been served.

“My sister is in prison, that’s someone that I’ve been with for almost 18 years now, I’m 17,” said Zoe Cooper. “And it sucks that I never really got to know her, so the healing process is a little rough but it’s there.”

“For me, this is the closing of a chapter in my life,” said Lotus Crane. “Today was finally where I can shut the book and move on. Going into a different state and moving in with family is going to be my brand new start.”

Rebekah was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Pennington was sentenced to 18 years on three counts, and 10 years on two other counts, all of which will run concurrently with credit for time served.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two passengers were treated at the hospital and released, according to OHP.
24-year-old killed in Lawton crash
Deevers joined 7News to discuss his nomination for State Senate 32.
State Senate 32 Interview: Dusty Deevers
Middle schoolers could win cash by knowing how governments collect sales tax, how many Supreme...
National Civics Bee coming to Lawton area, state
Duncan family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy
Duncan family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy
Lawton pair charged with murder of Comanche Nation woman found at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Holidays are a time to spend with your family, however, many basic trainees on Fort Sill will...
Fort Sill ‘Adopt-a-Soldier’ program hopes to give trainees Christmas away from home
The election will take place on Tuesday, November 14th.
Ward 7 run-off candidates gear up for upcoming election
The election will take place on Tuesday, November 14th.
Ward 7 run-off candidates gear up for upcoming election
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights