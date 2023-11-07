Victims speak out after sentencing in 2022 Walters child sex crime charges

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Two victims are coming forward to talk about their experiences after a Walters couple was sentenced Monday in a Cotton County Courtroom on multiple child sex crimes.

Rebekah Cooper pled guilty to felony enabling child sexual abuse, possessing child pornography and falsely performing a notarial act.

While her husband, James Pennington, also pled guilty to possessing child pornography, rape, sexual battery and more.

In light of the sentencing, the family of the victims reached out to 7News to share their side of the story and how they feel now that justice has been served.

“My sister is in prison, that’s someone that I’ve been with for almost 18 years now, I’m 17,” said Zoe Cooper. “And it sucks that I never really got to know her, so the healing process is a little rough but it’s there.”

“For me, this is the closing of a chapter in my life,” said Lotus Crane. “Today was finally where I can shut the book and move on. Going into a different state and moving in with family is going to be my brand new start.”

Rebekah was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Pennington was sentenced to 18 years on three counts, and 10 years on two other counts, all of which will run concurrently with credit for time served.

