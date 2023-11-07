Expert Connections
Virginia hosts Tarleton State to open season

The Virginia Cavaliers host the Tarleton State Texans in the season opener
Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tarleton State Texans at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers host the Tarleton State Texans in the season opener.

Virginia went 25-8 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

Tarleton State finished 9-10 in WAC play and 2-12 on the road last season. The Texans averaged 12.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

