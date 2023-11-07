Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide

Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., starting Nov. 10.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Walmart says its pilot program for sensory-friendly hours was such a big success that it plans to continue and expand the program.

In a news release Tuesday, Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., starting Nov. 10.

Walmart said the program will run indefinitely.

Earlier this year, Walmart tested out sensory-friendly hours on Saturdays only, with changes to make the stores less stimulating. The stores changed the TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio and lowered the lights where possible.

“These changes may have seemed small to some, but for others they transformed the shopping experience. Our biggest piece of feedback? Keep it going!” Walmart said.

The retailer said it is working to see how to further improve the program.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near record-setting November heat is expected for both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas...
Near record heat tomorrow, cold front arrives Wednesday | 11/6PM
The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers
Two passengers were treated at the hospital and released, according to OHP.
24-year-old killed in Lawton crash
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
Cooper and Pennington await sentencing after 2022 crimes.
Victims speak out after sentencing in 2022 Walters child sex crime charges

Latest News

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. A group...
A Meta engineer saw his own child face harassment on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress
United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.
United Airlines expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The Treasury Department has...
The US sanctions Mexican Sinaloa cartel members and firms over fentanyl trafficking
FILE - Tablets of ibuprofen are arranged for a photograph in New York on Thursday, Nov. 2,...
Drugs aren’t required to be tested in people who are obese. Here’s why that’s a problem