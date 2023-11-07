Ward 7 run-off candidates gear up for upcoming election

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s a little over a week left until the run-off election for the Lawton City Council Ward 7 seat.

Incumbent Onreka Johnson, and challenger Sherene L. Williams will go head-to-head for the position following the September 12th election -- where neither candidate secured 50% of the vote.

Both candidates said they’ve been busy since then.

”What I’ve been doing is going out and knocking on doors, getting information out to the citizens about the things I’ve accomplished while in the seat and the things that I plan to accomplish and what I’m working on now,” Johnson said.

“I have been continually talking to the citizens,” Williams said. “My main focus is communicating with the people, understanding their needs, responding to their needs.”

Both women mentioned the importance of responding to community feedback. Williams mentioned close interaction with Ward 7 citizens as a driving point of her campaign.

“Your needs are going to be met,” she said. “I’ve heard your cries. I understand what you’re telling me. That’s what I want to continue to do, is to work with the citizens right here in Ward 7.”

Meanwhile, Johnson shared she wants to show change in the community through a few ongoing projects.

”That includes revising the youth summer program that the city has, also our youth city council as well, we’re working on that,” Johnson explained. “Also continuing to work on sidewalk projects in areas where they’re underdeveloped, and there are not many sidewalks but a lot of people need those.”

Lawton Ward 7 citizens will officially choose their council person in the upcoming November 14th election.

