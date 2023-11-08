Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Alajiki scores 17, Rice knocks off Saint Thomas (TX) 101-57

Led by Sam Alajiki’s 17 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Saint Thomas Celts 101-57
football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Sam Alajiki scored 17 points as Rice beat Saint Thomas 101-57 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Alajiki finished 5 of 5 from 3-point range for the Owls. Max Fiedler scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists. Noah Shelby was 4-of-7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Calvin Williams finished with 20 points for the Celts. Nick Anderson added eight points for Saint Thomas. Andrew Adebo also put up seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The Medical Examiner’s report has been released in the death of 84-year-old Margie Pickens of...
Medical Examiner report released in death of Margie Pickens
The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
We reached out to the Altus Police Department Tuesday morning on reports of a possible stabbing...
Reports of possible stabbing in Altus prompts police response
Williams is considered an escapee from the Department of Corrections after she disappeared...
Frederick woman considered escapee after disappearing during GPS monitoring

Latest News

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play during overtime of the team's...
Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech Red Raiders tip off season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Houston Rockets logo
Houston plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory
Logo
Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win