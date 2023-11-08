City of Lawton, United Way seek entries for chili cook-off

Expert Connections
Next Friday, Nov. 17, contestants will be bringing the heat and the sweet from 12 to 2 p,m. at Lawton City Hall.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton and the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma are partnering together to host the 3rd annual Chili and Dessert Cook-off, but they need your help to make it a success!

Next Friday, Nov. 17, contestants will be bringing the heat and the sweet from 12 to 2 p,m. at Lawton City Hall.

The money from the fundraiser will go directly to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, to do things like ensuring the homeless community is ready for the colder temperatures.

Before that can happen, officials in the city are pleading with the chili cooks across Lawton to sign up for a good cause!

“At this moment, we don’t have all the entries that I was hoping that we would have,” said City of Lawton Communications and Marketing Manager Caitlin Gatlin said. “While the deadline was Friday, we’re thinking of extending that until next Wednesday just to give some people some more time to pull those recipes out and enter in the chili and dessert cookoff.”

To sign up, you can visit the link here.

It’s $10 to register and is payable either online or on the day of the event.

For people looking to get a bowl, the entry fee is $5 for all-you-can-eat with the first 30 in attendance voting for People’s Choice.

