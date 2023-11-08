Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche Nation announces passing of Secretary-Treasurer

The Comanche Nation has announced the passing of Secretary-Treasurer Wahnee
The Comanche Nation has announced the passing of Secretary-Treasurer Wahnee(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation has announced the passing of Secretary-Treasurer John David Wahnee.

The announcement came Wednesday with a quote from Chairman Mark Woommavovah.

The Chairman also ordered all flags of the Comanche Nation to be flown at half-staff at the Comanche Nation Headquarters as well as all tribal buildings and grounds.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Medical Examiner’s report has been released in the death of 84-year-old Margie Pickens of...
Medical Examiner report released in death of Margie Pickens
The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
We reached out to the Altus Police Department Tuesday morning on reports of a possible stabbing...
Reports of possible stabbing in Altus prompts police response
Williams is considered an escapee from the Department of Corrections after she disappeared...
Frederick woman considered escapee after disappearing during GPS monitoring

Latest News

Lawton City Council hopes to streamline future meetings
Have you ever noticed these murals that you see on the side of buildings? Thats because of the...
Shaw Brothers create lasting memories through Lawton Murals
Today’s cold front will significantly drop temperatures for tomorrow | 11/8 AM
Today’s cold front will significantly drop temperatures for tomorrow | 11/8 AM
Lawton City Council meeting pictured above.
Lawton City Council hopes to streamline future meetings