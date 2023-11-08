Comanche Nation announces passing of Secretary-Treasurer

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Comanche Nation Secretary-Treasurer John David Wahnee.

This is a significant loss for our Nation, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Wahnee family during this difficult time. This Comanche Warrior's soul is now at peace. We feel so lucky that he was a part of our Comanche family. His absence will be deeply felt by all of us.

“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where am.” John 14:3.