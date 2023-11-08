Comanche Nation announces passing of Secretary-Treasurer
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation has announced the passing of Secretary-Treasurer John David Wahnee.
The announcement came Wednesday with a quote from Chairman Mark Woommavovah.
The Chairman also ordered all flags of the Comanche Nation to be flown at half-staff at the Comanche Nation Headquarters as well as all tribal buildings and grounds.
