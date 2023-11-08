Expert Connections
Counseling center receives donation from Arvest Foundation

Christian Family Counseling Center was the recipient of a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation on Monday.
Christian Family Counseling Center was the recipient of a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation on Monday.(KSWO)
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Christian Family Counseling Center was the recipient of a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation on Monday.

The donation will help the center continue its Counseling Assistance Program which provides reduced-fee or no-fee mental health counseling services.

The Arvest Foundation is an organization that provides funding to organizations working to create positive change for others across the area.

