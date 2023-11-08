Flags adorn Fort Sill National Cemetery ahead of Veterans Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In preparation for Veteran’s Day, the Fort Sill National Cemetery is currently being adorned with flags on each grave and according to the assistant director of the cemetery, every day should be a day to honor our nation’s veterans.

Students were out today at the cemetery showing their respects to soldiers we’ve lost for Flags for Heroes and the community is encouraged to do the same.

Matthew Priest, Assistant Director for Fort Sill National Cemetery, said Fort Sill National Cemetery is a beautiful resting location that honors veterans and their families.

“We’re very blessed,” Priest said. “We’ve received five school districts come out, so it’s a wonderful opportunity for us to talk about the veterans who are laid to rest here to continue their legacy and honor them with the younger generation and then each student is able to place a flag on a veteran’s grave. It’s really beautiful.”

10,000 veterans are buried at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, and Priest says they’ll also need help taking the flags down after Veterans Day.

To volunteer for the task, they’ll need you to show up at around 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 at the cemetery.

