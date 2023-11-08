Expert Connections
Frederick woman considered escapee after disappearing during GPS monitoring

Williams is considered an escapee from the Department of Corrections after she disappeared...
Williams is considered an escapee from the Department of Corrections after she disappeared following her release from prison, despite being under GPS monitoring.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TILLMAN CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Frederick woman is considered an escapee from the Department of Corrections after she disappeared following her release from prison, despite being under GPS monitoring.

Shandel Williams was serving time for several financial crimes. before her release in June of this year.

Court documents state that’s when she was placed in an Electronic Monitoring Program until her GPS monitor died on Halloween due to low battery, and that’s when she effectively disappeared.

Her whereabouts are still unknown, her bond has been pre-set at $25,000.

