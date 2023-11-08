Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Houston plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory

Houston hosts Los Angeles looking to extend its three-game win streak
Houston Rockets logo
Houston Rockets logo(Houston Rockets white background)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Los Angeles Lakers (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Houston went 22-60 overall, 12-40 in Western Conference action and 14-27 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 16.7 second-chance points and 32.0 bench points last season.

Los Angeles went 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 116.6 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Rui Hachimura: out (concussion), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The Medical Examiner’s report has been released in the death of 84-year-old Margie Pickens of...
Medical Examiner report released in death of Margie Pickens
The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
We reached out to the Altus Police Department Tuesday morning on reports of a possible stabbing...
Reports of possible stabbing in Altus prompts police response
Williams is considered an escapee from the Department of Corrections after she disappeared...
Frederick woman considered escapee after disappearing during GPS monitoring

Latest News

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech Red Raiders tip off season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Logo
Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win
Jarvis Christian College
Knight scores 19, Lamar defeats Jarvis Christian 114-66 in season opener
SMU logo
Phelps’ 24 lead SMU over Southwestern Assemblies 82-63