Lawton Area Transit System makes moves with new partnership

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System’s general manager, Ryan Landers, presented a potential new software to the City Transit Trust, saying it would let them provide new services.

Landers said these changes will take Lawton’s public transportation to the next level.

This new partnership with Tripspark Technologies was approved during the meeting.

LATS hopes to start micro-transits into Fort Sill with a program called the Night Owl Service, but Landers said they need to do more research to figure out exactly what the need on post is.

He added we’re in a dispatch environment and changes will be made to the fixed routes app, but a new app will be created to provide rides on demand where people can schedule certain times to be picked up.

“They’re going to become a great partner. We’re super excited to be working with them, and they’re super excited to be working with us,” said Landers. “We’ve got a pretty tight window to get all of these services in motion, but everyone is excited to get the ball going.”

He stated the end goal is for the new app to be a one stop shop for riders needs, and expects these new improvements to be implemented starting 2024.

