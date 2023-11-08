Lawton City Council hopes to streamline future meetings

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the consent agenda approved by council the water line in the industrial park area will be extended for the cobalt and nickel refinery coming to town.

“It’s about getting water to that sight, and it uses ARPA funds to pay for it,” said Mayor Booker. “That’s something we need to do to be shovel ready for that sight no matter what happens with Westwin.”

The Mayor said there were delays in permitting, but glad things are starting to move forward.

Council also opened discussion on Neighborhood watch programs. Members shared how they benefit their Wards, but there are some who don’t have a program in place, like Ward one

“I do think that it’s important for the citizens,” said councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins. “I’ll be happy to get one going with someone who’s a citizen, but I think for just the council person to do it, it can be risky.”

“Seems to me like if it’s good, and the police chief says its good for him and it’s good for the city that the city needs to find ways to augment that and help it grow,” added Booker. “Help the existing ones grow and help new ones get started.”

City council made a motion that includes training neighborhood watch captains and advertisement assistance.

A possible bicycle route change was discussed as Lawton Public Schools is looking to build security fences.

The change would affect the Elmer Thomas Park connector bike route because the route crosses over LPS property where the fences will be installed.

Council was not able to decide on an alternate solution for the bicycle path, so a motion was made to pass the topic to the streets committee.

The Mayor stated securing schools is the priority, and the public hearing for the closing is scheduled for December 12.

In efforts to have council meetings be more streamlined, Mayor Booker and Mayor pro-temp Randy Warren brought up Council Policy 1-6 which goes over proper conduct.

Booker said council meetings shouldn’t run for eight hours and Warren added one way to save time is to be concise when talking.

“I think if we can just be as short and sweet and as serious as we can be in our comments that everybody will be able to get along better,” said Warren.

