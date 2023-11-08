Lawton man arrested after alleged lewd acts against child
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man faces up to 20 years in prison for allegedly touching a minor inappropriately.
44-year-old Jason Rhodes faces a single felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.
According to court documents, police were called out to Southwest 25th Street on Sunday, on a report of a man who touched a child under 16.
That man was later identified as Rhodes.
He’s in jail on a $75,000 bond.
His next day in court is Dec. 4.
