Lawton man charged with child sex crimes arrested in Pennsylvania

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man wanted for alleged sex crimes against three minors is now in police custody in Pennsylvania.

A warrant was issued for 35-year-old Antony Turner, after online court records showed he failed to appear for a court hearing on Sept. 27 of this year.

He was out on a $35,000 bond.

In 2021, Turner was charged with multiple sex crimes, including two counts of rape, sexual battery, and lewd acts to a child under 16.

On Monday, media outlets in Pennsylvania reported that he was arrested in Clearfield Co. after he gave police a fake name during a traffic stop.

Turner awaits extradition back to Oklahoma.

