Lawton Murals created by Shaw Brothers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Have you ever noticed these murals that you see on the side of buildings, thats because of the shaw brothers. They take their time with each mural to tell a story and some of those murals are actually themes for the store. “We are getting ready to do like this one here at chiefs. Their getting ready to open a new chiefs building right now on the westside of town.” said Terry Shaw who is one half of the artistic duo. Terry talks about some of the other projects that they are currently working on. “One over here at this new bar that’s going to be called Nate’s place right here on 11th. We are going to do one at a vape shop, that’s right next door” Shaw says.

Darry and Terry Shaw have painted since they were born and knew they had a gift at such a young age.

They explain what made them want to start creating these works of art. Terry said, “Trying to one bring some public art to the people of Lawton and second of all we thought this would be a great way to bring people to the city of Lawton.”

Terry mentions the feedback that he has received from friends and fans about their artwork. “I’ve had people, friends of mine that I will send them a picture of it and they told me that this brings me back to you know a time in my life, that you know was really great for me.”

He also says, ”Like that butch cassidy of the sundance kids one, buddy of mine called me after I sent it to him and he said this brings so much great memory. This was the first movie that my dad actually came and sat down and watched the whole movie with me and my brother.”

