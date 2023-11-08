Medical Examiner report released in death of Margie Pickens

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medical Examiner’s report has been released in the death of 84-year-old Margie Pickens of Duncan.

Pickens was found by a utility worker in April after a silver alert was issued in June of 2022.

According to the report from the Medical Examiner, the cause of death is undetermined.

The report goes on to indicate evidence of postmortem animal activity as well as postmortem vehicle damage to the body.

The vehicular damage comes from the utility worker who found the body after running over the remains on an overgrown service road.

There were also parts of the remains missing in the recovery.

