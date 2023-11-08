Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

New Barbie honors first female Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller

Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee...
Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee Nation.(Mattel, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new Barbie honors the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is part of the brand’s Inspiring Women series.

She’s remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee Nation.

To craft a figure representing her, Mattel says it worked with her estate as well as tribal representatives.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is available for purchase now.

Mankiller received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998.

She died of cancer in 2010.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Medical Examiner’s report has been released in the death of 84-year-old Margie Pickens of...
Medical Examiner report released in death of Margie Pickens
The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
We reached out to the Altus Police Department Tuesday morning on reports of a possible stabbing...
Reports of possible stabbing in Altus prompts police response
Williams is considered an escapee from the Department of Corrections after she disappeared...
Frederick woman considered escapee after disappearing during GPS monitoring

Latest News

The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
RAW: Chemical plant burns in Texas
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn’t involved in documents central to her father’s civil fraud trial
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
Officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion in Texas