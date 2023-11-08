New company to help Oklahoma carry out Parental Choice Tax Credit Program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new company will help Oklahoma carry out its new Parental Choice Tax Credit Program.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission is working with Merit International for the program’s administration.

Merit will review applications, verify eligibility and manage customer support.

The program will offer refundable income tax credits for eligible Oklahomans to cover private school expenses like tuition and other fees.

You can find more information on the program here.

