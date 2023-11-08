Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Our Blood Institute holds special Taco Tuesday for donors

Their Taco Tuesday blood drive happens the first Tuesday of every month at their center on A Avenue.
By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of the Our Blood Institute are always looking for ways to fill the never-ending need for blood donations. So to try and help get people in the door, they’ve been holding a special Taco Tuesday for their donors.

Their Taco Tuesday blood drive happens the first Tuesday of every month at their center on A Avenue.

That’s where donors will not only give blood, but they’ll be able to eat lunch, courtesy of Ted’s Cafe Escondido.

Account Consultant for OBI, Darby Huffstutler, said Taco Tuesday incentivizes donors to come in and give blood.

“The first of the month we see a drop in collections, just because everybody is getting busy at work,” Huffstutler said. “The first of the month and the end of the month are typically the busiest time for people to get out and get things done. So we try to incentivize them with a free meal here.”

OBI takes walk-ins during the event, but they prefer appointments.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers
Near record-setting November heat is expected for both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas...
Near record heat tomorrow, cold front arrives Wednesday | 11/6PM
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
Two passengers were treated at the hospital and released, according to OHP.
24-year-old killed in Lawton crash
Cooper and Pennington await sentencing after 2022 crimes.
Victims speak out after sentencing in 2022 Walters child sex crime charges

Latest News

New company to help Oklahoma carry out Parental Choice Tax Credit Program
New company to help Oklahoma carry out Parental Choice Tax Credit Program
Mattel unveils new Barbie doll representing Cherokee Nation’s first female Principal Chief
Mattel unveils new Barbie doll representing Cherokee Nation’s first female Principal Chief
Walking is good for all of us but 7News learned about a walk that isn’t just a stroll in the...
Community Conversations: ‘Steps Under Stars and Stripes’ 24-hour flag walk to honor veterans
Community Conversations: FFA Thanksgiving Baskets
Community Conversations: FFA Thanksgiving Baskets