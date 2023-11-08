Our Blood Institute holds special Taco Tuesday for donors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of the Our Blood Institute are always looking for ways to fill the never-ending need for blood donations. So to try and help get people in the door, they’ve been holding a special Taco Tuesday for their donors.

Their Taco Tuesday blood drive happens the first Tuesday of every month at their center on A Avenue.

That’s where donors will not only give blood, but they’ll be able to eat lunch, courtesy of Ted’s Cafe Escondido.

Account Consultant for OBI, Darby Huffstutler, said Taco Tuesday incentivizes donors to come in and give blood.

“The first of the month we see a drop in collections, just because everybody is getting busy at work,” Huffstutler said. “The first of the month and the end of the month are typically the busiest time for people to get out and get things done. So we try to incentivize them with a free meal here.”

OBI takes walk-ins during the event, but they prefer appointments.

